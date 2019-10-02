× Dr. Wendy McDonald dispels some common myths about breast cancer

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Dr. Wendy McDonald joins Jon in-studio to shed some light on breast health awareness. (She also writes books and sings!). Come for the information and stay for the Cardi B. You can follow her here.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.