× Dr. John Duffy and Heidi Stevens on what parents need to know about teen sexting and cyberbullying

Last week, a 16-year-old Tennessee teen took his own life after his intimate messages to another boy were made public on social media. Dr. John Duffy and Chicago Tribune columnist Heidi Stevens joins the Bill and Wendy show to offer advice for parents on how to talk to their teens openly about sexting and the consequences.

Read Heidi’s article on the subject of teen sexting and cyberbullying here.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.