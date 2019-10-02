× Bill and Wendy Full Show 10.2.19: Let’s have an open conversation

WGN’s Jarrett Payton previews the Bears Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Dr. John Duffy and Chicago Tribune columnist Heidi Stevens offers advice for parents on how to talk to their children about sexting. Larry Potash from WGN Morning News gives us a closer look into Season 4 of “Backstory.”

The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.