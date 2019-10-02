Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 10.2.19: Only true Chicagoans can understand these things…

Posted 1:46 PM, October 2, 2019, by

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy look back at the best MTV VJ hosts of all time. Then, Wendy shares a list of things only true Chicagoans will understand. We think about 90% of the list is correct. The other 10% can be thrown in the trash.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.