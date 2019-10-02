An Inside Look at “Backstory with Larry Potash” Season 4

Posted 3:53 PM, October 2, 2019

PHOTO: Larry Potash. Courtesy of WGN Television.

The fourth season of “Backstory with Larry Potash” will return this Saturday, October 5 at 10:00pm CT on WGN-TV. Larry joins the Bill and Wendy show to give listeners a preview of what’s ahead for the new season.

Viewers who want to catch up on previous seasons of Backstory can watch featured videos at WGNTV.com/Backstory as well as download podcasts via iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever podcasts are available. In addition, select stories from Season 4 episodes will be available the week after each episode airs.

