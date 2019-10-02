× An Inside Look at “Backstory with Larry Potash” Season 4

The fourth season of “Backstory with Larry Potash” will return this Saturday, October 5 at 10:00pm CT on WGN-TV. Larry joins the Bill and Wendy show to give listeners a preview of what’s ahead for the new season.

Viewers who want to catch up on previous seasons of Backstory can watch featured videos at WGNTV.com/Backstory as well as download podcasts via iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever podcasts are available. In addition, select stories from Season 4 episodes will be available the week after each episode airs.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.