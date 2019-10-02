× Alderman Brian Hopkins on Lake Shore Drive potentially being underground | “Oak Street Beach could become one of the most popular beaches in the state”

Alderman Brian Hopkins of the 2nd Ward joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to discuss a plan he is proposing to change the routing of Lake Shore Drive. With crashes happening all the time at the s-curve, and the water from the lake flooding the street, it can be painful for commuters. Alderman Hopkins discusses why fixing the road and changing the routing could not only help commuters, but also help the city.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!