Alderman Brian Hopkins on Lake Shore Drive potentially being underground | “Oak Street Beach could become one of the most popular beaches in the state”

Posted 7:25 PM, October 2, 2019, by , Updated at 04:00PM, October 2, 2019

PHOTO: Traffic is moves along smoothly on a stretch of Lake Shore Drive Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2012 in Chicago, where a blizzard of historic proportions wobbled an otherwise snow-tough Chicago on Feb. 1, 2011, stranding hundreds of drivers for up to 12 hours overnight. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Alderman Brian Hopkins of the 2nd Ward joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to discuss a plan he is proposing to change the routing of Lake Shore Drive. With crashes happening all the time at the s-curve, and the water from the lake flooding the street, it can be painful for commuters. Alderman Hopkins  discusses why fixing the road and changing the routing could not only help commuters, but also help the city.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.