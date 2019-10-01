Woodfield Mall driver’s attorney says that wasn’t terrorism

Posted 3:53 PM, October 1, 2019, by , Updated at 03:50PM, October 1, 2019

This Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 photo from the Schaumburg, Illinois, Police Department shows Javier Garcia of Palatine, Illinois. Garcia, accused of driving an SUV through a suburban Chicago shopping mall on Sept. 20, has been charged with terrorism. Police in Schaumburg announced early Sunday, Sept. 29 that the state's attorney had authorized the charge against Garcia. He also was charged with felony criminal damage to property and was scheduled to appear in bond court on Sunday. (Schaumburg Police Department via AP)

Attorney Amil Alkass joins John Williams to describe why Javier Garcia is not guilty of plotting terrorism. Garcia drove an SUV through Woodfield Mall last month, sending shoppers running.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.