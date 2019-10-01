× Wintrust Business Lunch 10/1/19: Wisconsin’s Fall Colors, Saving For College & Sports Betting Details

Steve Bertrand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from the way Wisconsin markets their beautiful Fall colors to the sports betting details that changes the way fans experience a sporting event.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Jon Najarian, Contributor at CNBC & Co-founder of Najarian Family Office, recapped the major shakers of the market today as the 2020 political race imposed it’s influence on Wall Street and potential candidates worry traders with their latest comments.

Segment 2: (At 12:04) Sara Meaney, Wisconsin Secretary of Tourism, previewed one of the most marketable seasons of the year for Wisconsin and how they are cashing in on all the outdoor activities and colors of the Cheesehead state.

Segment 3: (At 22:29) Caitlin Zaloom, Associate Professor of Social and Cultural Analysis at NYU and Author of Indebted: How Families Make College Work at Any Cost, broke down how our perception of saving for college education is changing but more importantly answering the question of, “why?”

Segment 4: (At 30:08) Amy Guth, Host of The Crain’s Daily Gist, sorted through how Chicago sports organizations are feeling about the sports betting law that begins on January 1st and the details of where fans will be able to make bets.