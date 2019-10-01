Honeycrisp apples are shown in Kalamazoo, Mich., Sept. 14, 2006. Michigan orchards offer dozens of varieties of apples, but Honeycrisps are so juicy and crisp that they command double the price of other apples, and orchards can't grow enough of them. The Honeycrisp variety was first introduced in Minnesota 15 years ago and is now the official state fruit. This spring, the Association of University Technology Managers named it "one of 25 innovations that have changed the world", along with Google, the V-chip and the nicotine patch. (AP Photo/Kalamazoo Gazette, Jill McLane Baker)
Williams Orchard Owner Jon Drummond: Onward and upward after 50,000 apples stolen
Williams Orchard is the Indiana apple orchard that’s missing 50,000 of its merchandise after a massive theft, just following Jon and Robyn’s purchase of the farm. Jon joins John Williams to talk about what drew him and his wife to the farm in the first place, where this heist will take them from here, and what you can do to help pick them back up.