× Williams Orchard Owner Jon Drummond: Onward and upward after 50,000 apples stolen

Williams Orchard is the Indiana apple orchard that’s missing 50,000 of its merchandise after a massive theft, just following Jon and Robyn’s purchase of the farm. Jon joins John Williams to talk about what drew him and his wife to the farm in the first place, where this heist will take them from here, and what you can do to help pick them back up.