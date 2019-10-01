× Will NCAA Athletes in IL Be Able To Profit Off Their Sports?

NCAA sports are big money makers for colleges and universities around the country, but despite all the hard work and the competing the student-athletes do for the school, they rarely see financial profits from their results. Steve Berkowitz (Sports Projects Reporter and Editor of USA Today) joined Steve Grzanich to review a California law that was passed this week detailing how NCAA athletes in the state would be able to profit off their image and likeness come 2023 and how Illinois is following in it’s footsteps.