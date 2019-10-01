× What is really behind the labor dispute between Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union?

Chalkbeat‘s Cassie Walker Burke joins Justin on Extension 720 to talk about what’s really at the heart of the labor dispute between CPS and the CTU, the likelihood the teachers go on strike in the coming weeks, the stress involved in high school admissions and the difficulty getting admitted to a selective enrollment high school.

