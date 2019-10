× ‘True Crime’ with Kelly Pope and Bill Kresse | Al Capone, Chicago’s Outfit and John “Bulldog” Drummond

Tonight on WGN’s Nightside we bring you ‘True Crime’ with Kelly Pope and Bill Kresse. They tackle stories of crime, fraud and mystery throughout the night with guests John “Bulldog” Drummond and Jack Binder. John Drummond worked as a reporter here in Chicago for years and considered to be an expert on the Chicago outfit. Jack Binder remains one of Chicago’s top authorities on Chicago crime.