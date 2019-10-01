× The Opening Bell 10/1/19: Consumers Spent $31 Billion on Plastic Water Bottles Last Year

If given the choice, majority of consumers prefer to drink bottled water over tap water. Steve Grzanich recapped a recent study behind the bottled water industry with Ryan Felton (Investigative Reporter at Consumer Reports) that shows how dedicated we are to our plastic water bottles, and the possibility of breaking that habit. (At 16:01) Steve Berkowitz (Sports Projects Reporter and Editor of USA Today) then discussed the business of sports after the Governor of California signed a bill into law stating NCAA athletes in the state would be able to profit off their image and their likeness starting in 2023.