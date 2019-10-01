× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.01.19: Woodfield Mall driver’s attorney, kids in Uber pt. 2, 50,000 apples gone overnight

John Williams is joined by Attorney Amil Alkass, who represents Javier Garcia, the man who drove an SUV through Woodfield Mall last month. He describes what makes Javier not guilty. Then, WGN Radio’s Pete McMurray enrages listeners when he explains why he sends his teenage son in a ride share to school. John reviews President Trump’s Twitter action of the day. He moves on to then address the heroism of the ramp worker who stopped a beverage cart that spun out of control at O’Hare International Airport. Finally, the owner of Williams Orchard joins John to describe how he thinks 50,000 apples were stolen overnight, and the reparations involved to move on.