× #TechTuesday with CNET’s Bridget Carey: Microsoft’s Surface Event, GoPro Hero 8, Google and Levi’s new smart jacket

Bill and Wendy speak to CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey. They talk about Microsoft’s Surface Event, GoPro Hero 8, plus Google and Levi’s new smart jacket, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.