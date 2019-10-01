× Steve Cochran Full Show 10.01.19: Steve’s Last Day Before Prague

On this episode, Steve and the crew talk about Steve’s upcoming trip to Prague with the Chicago Blackhawks. The show starts with the top 6 trending stories, but one story really stood out. Japan Airlines found a solution for travelers who aren’t too fond of crying babies aboard a plane. On its website, Japan Airlines recently announced that they have devised a way to let passengers know where pre-booked parents with infants are seated when choosing a seat. Steve had a lot to say about this. Lexi Covey, a junior at Saint Viator High School is the Kid of The Week. She started Water Vibe Bikinis and donates a portion of the proceeds to charity. The MVPP is Jody LaVoie, Executive Director for Young Entrepreneurs Academy, created to provide life changing experiences for girls that enables them to be future leaders of tomorrow. Dean Richards has the latest news in entertainment and Doc Emrick, NHL play-by-play announcer joins Steve and Ji. Plus, Bears insider Adam Hoge and Orion Samuelson join in the final hour.

