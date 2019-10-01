× Roe Conn Full Show (09/30/19): The newlywed couple who had Portillo’s at their wedding, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, Adam Hoge breaks down the latest on Roquan Smith and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, October 1st, 2019:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley joins the show to preview a case of mistaken identity and a police shooting. Dominick Liberio and his wife Kristen discuss their idea to have Portillo’s and their cheese fountain at their wedding. Adam Hoge has the latest on the Bears and their trip to London to play the Raiders, and the status of Roquan Smith.

