× Res U – Thinking Out Loud: Food as Medicine? Yes, the right food can change your life.

Can eating certain foods reverse any diseases, conditions or illnesses? Why is it important to have fruits and veggies in our diet, and does it matter which ones? With all that’s on the news and the internet, how does a person make sense of the information we hear or read about the foods we eat? Find out answers to these questions and more by tuning in to Resurrection University’s Thinking Out Loud podcast.