Pete McMurray lets his teenage son use ride share, but wouldn’t let his daughter

Posted 4:03 PM, October 1, 2019, by , Updated at 03:59PM, October 1, 2019

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, a ride share car displays Lyft and Uber stickers on its front windshield in downtown Los Angeles. Law enforcement agencies and ride-hailing companies are intensifying efforts to warn passengers against getting in without checking to ensure both the vehicle and driver are legitimate. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

WGN Radio’s Pete McMurray joins John Williams to weigh in on yesterday’s topic of parents sending their kids in Uber. Enraged listeners give their takes.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.