MVPP 10.01.19 | Jody LaVoie – Executive Director for YEA!

Jody is currently the Executive Director of Female Strong and the Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!) Chicago. The recently organized Female Strong was created to provide life changing experiences for girls that enables them to be future leaders of tomorrow. One of our programs is the Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!) Chicago. In it’s 6th year in Chicago, YEA! provides a platform for girls to learn about what is possible in business and themselves though this program of entrepreneurship. During the six-month program the girls individually generate a business idea, construct a business plan and pitch their plan to local investors for start-up funding all with the robust support of 80 volunteers. They have an opportunity to go on to a National Competition.

Jody is the former chairman of ArrowStream, a third-party logistics and SaaS provider founded by her late husband Steve in 2000. In July 2014, the unthinkable happened when her husband was shot at work by a disgruntled employee. Jody stepped in and led ArrowStream on a path to sustainable profitability. She also led the one-year process culminating in the sale of ArrowStream to a private equity firm in 2017.

Before joining ArrowStream, Jody worked for Smith, Bucklin & Associates, serving as executive director for two of its association clients. Previously, she held direct sales-related positions with AT&T Business Communications Services.

Jody is also a member of the Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO) is on The University of Chicago Women’s Board, a mentor for Menttium and on the board of the Sheila A Doyle Foundation which supports children who have been victims of homicide. She’s truly someone that’s making a difference in the world.

Listen to the podcast here: