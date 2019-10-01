× Meet the couple who catered Portillo’s as a late night snack at their wedding.

Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes talk to Dominick and Kristen Liberio, a couple who had the brilliant idea of asking Portillo’s to be apart of their wedding! In an article from Block Club Chicago, Kristen breaks down how the Chicago chain became apart of their celebration and how the cheese fountain got involved. As one can imagine, Portillo’s was a big hit with the wedding guests!

