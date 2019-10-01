× ‘Late Nite Catechism’ co-creator Vicki Quade is back with a new Halloween show: “In order to keep going you can’t just have one show”

Longtime theater stalwart Vicki Quade, co-creator of the show, “Late Nite Catechism,” joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss the new show, “Holy Ghost Bingo: God, Goblins, & Games” at the Royal George Theatre. Vicki talks about preparing for this new show, why she wanted to put on a Halloween show, what attracts her to Halloween, why she often gravitates to stories surrounding religion, the role nostalgia plays in the show, what she enjoys about being on stage, the importance of creating an authentic character, the legendary run of “Late Nite Catechism,” if “Late NiteCatechism” would be as successful if it debuted today and the changing face of theater in Chicago.

