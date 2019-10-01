× Comedy writer Jeannie Gaffigan and the healing power of funny people

Actress, producer, and comedy writer Jeannie Gaffigan joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss her new book, “When Life Gives You Pears: The Healing Power of Family, Faith, and Funny People.” Jeannie talks about why she wanted to tell this story in book form, when she recognized that she was dealing with a life-threatening health issue, using comedy as a coping mechanism, the role faith played in her health crisis, the importance that humor played during this experience, the challenges of working so closely with your spouse and what she has learned from going through such a serious health scare.

