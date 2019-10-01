× Collegiately Speaking | Jared Thomas on facing Nebraska: “When you play any Big 10 team it always has the opportunity to go the distance.”

After falling to 1 and 3 on the season, the Northwestern Wildcats look ahead to try and get back into the win column against Nebraska on October 5th. Dave Eanet and Dan Persa are back in studio to break down the action. What changes should be made to the offensive game plan?

Later, Dave and Dan chat with Wildcats Center Jared Thomas. With 3 new starters on the offensive line, where is the development at with the rest of the guys? Jared also discusses how his little brother is a big impact on who he is as a player.

Finally, Dave and Dan preview the upcoming game against Nebraska and how it’s possible the offense finally clicks and the defense has a strong performance.