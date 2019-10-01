× Cochran’s Kid of the Week: Lexi C.

A note from our Kid of the Week:

My name is Lexi Covey. I am a junior at Saint Viator High School in Chicago. Recently, I decided that I wanted to create a business that I was passionate about, but I wanted to give back to others at the same time. I have always loved the water and spend my summers in swimsuits at Geneva Lake, WI. This gave me the idea to create a swimsuit line and donate 15 percent of each swimsuit sale to the Union League Boys and Girls Club. My grandparents, who are no longer with us, had been very active in this organization. I believe this would be the perfect way to continue in their charitable mindset.

