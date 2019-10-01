Car Talk with Tom Appel | UAW Strike Rolls On, Fiat Hit with Fine for $40 Million

Posted 6:46 AM, October 1, 2019

Workers picket outside a General Motors facility in Langhorne, Pa., Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. The strike against General Motors by 49,000 United Auto Workers entered its second week Monday with progress reported in negotiations but no clear end in sight. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Tom Appel of Consumer Guide Automotive takes you for a spin on the Nick Digilio Show with the latest news, reviews and more from the auto world.

On this trip, Tom breaks down the cause and effect of the United Auto Workers strike including what it means for GM and dealerships around the country. Plus, Tom answers your burning questions about all things automotive.

