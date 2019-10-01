× Car Talk with Tom Appel | UAW Strike Rolls On, Fiat Hit with Fine for $40 Million

Tom Appel of Consumer Guide Automotive takes you for a spin on the Nick Digilio Show with the latest news, reviews and more from the auto world.

On this trip, Tom breaks down the cause and effect of the United Auto Workers strike including what it means for GM and dealerships around the country. Plus, Tom answers your burning questions about all things automotive.

