× Bill and Wendy Full Show 10.1.19: It’s October 1st!

How violent is the latest DC film, Joker? Bill and Wendy weigh in on the Joker gun violence controversy. Comedian Ritch Shydner is back! Bridget Carey from CNET.com tells us what’s hot in tech this week. Also, it’s Julie Andrews birthday! So the crew tries to convince Wendy to watch The Sound of Music…for the last time.

