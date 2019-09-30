Win Sox on the Beach with Apple Vacations trip for two

Enter for your chance to win a trip for two to come along with us and the White Sox this December 8-15, 2019 for 7-nights of all-inclusive accommodation at Iberostar Selection Cancun in Mexico! You’ll also enjoy activities and parties with some of your favorite White Sox players including Dylan Cease, James McCann, Ron Kittle, Harold Baines and Ozzie Guillen.
