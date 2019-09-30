× What is a Smart City & How Does it Work?

Sprint recently partnered with Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners, testing various smart city technology with the Sprint Network. Vice President of Product Engineering at Sprint Ryan Sullivan explains what a smart city is? Ryan also reveals how this technology will eventually be used in the real world to improve the quality of life of consumers. The Internet of Things (IoT) along with how this was the actual influence behinds Sprint’s latest device, Sprint Drive, is discussed. 5g technology and how this will lead to the next big digital transformation is revealed.

