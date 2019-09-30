× WGN Radio Theatre #426: The Abbott and Costello Show & Night Beat

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are; bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for September 29, 2019. First classic episode of the night is: “The Abbott & Costello Show: Charm School” Starring: Bud Abbott & Lou Costello; (04-19-45) . For our final episode of the night we have: “Night Beat: Tong War” Starring: Frank Lovejoy; (04-17-50).

