WGN Radio Sports Reporters Joe Brand and Kevin Powell: “With every reign of a good team…a different voice is needed…”

Posted 3:44 PM, September 30, 2019, by , Updated at 03:40PM, September 30, 2019

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon (70) waves from the dugout prior to a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

WGN Radio Sports Reporters Kevin Powell and Joe Brand join John Williams on a round table to discuss who is responsible for the decision not to renew Joe Maddon’s contract with the Chicago Cubs. Plus, Joe reveals where the manager might head next.

