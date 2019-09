× U.S. Family Healthcare Costs As Much As A New Car Each Year

Paying for healthcare costs is one of the biggest financial stressors on Americans, but John Tozzi (Healthcare Reporter at Bloomberg) compared the rising costs of buying an economy car every year. Steve Grzanich and John recapped a recent survey that showed the healthcare costs for Americans tops nearly $20,000 per year and there are no signs of it dropping any time soon.