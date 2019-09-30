The Wintrust Business Lunch 9/30/19: The Future of Chicago’s E-Scooters, Airport Satisfaction Survey & The “Real ID”

Posted 1:07 PM, September 30, 2019, by , Updated at 01:06PM, September 30, 2019
SINGLE USE ONLY BIZ LUNCH 9/30/19

(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

Steve Bertrand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from the end of Chicago’s e-scooter pilot program to where Midway & O’hare rank on the airport satisfaction survey.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Jim Dallke, Sr. Editor Chicago Inno, & Katherine Davis, Associate Editor at Chicago Inno, kicked off the week  with a full breakdown of whether Chicago will see more e-scooters in the near future, the good coming from a Midwest startup called Josh’s Place, and more business/tech headlines to start the week.

Segment 2: (At 17:08) Lewis Lazare, Reporter at Chicago Business Journal, reviewed the annual airport satisfaction survey that left travelers wanting more at Midway and O’Hare airport.

Segment 3: (At 26:06) Erik Hansen, VP of Government Relations at The U.S. Travel Association, explained why every Illinoisan (and the rest of the country) will need to get a new drivers license called the “Real ID”  if they want to board an airplane come October 2020.

 

