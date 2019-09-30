The Top Five@5 (09/30/19): Mayor Lightfoot eliminates overdue library fees, Matt Nagy faces questions on Roquan Smith, Joe Maddon is out as Cubs manager, and more…

Posted 9:12 PM, September 30, 2019, by , Updated at 09:08PM, September 30, 2019

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon (70) waves from the dugout prior to a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

The Top Five@5 for Monday, September 30th, 2019:

Mayor Lightfoot announced, the Chicago Public Library will eliminate overdue fines for all CPL-owned items. Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy in a press conference, faced questions on the absence of linebacker Roquan Smith who was out for “personal reasons.” SNL season 45 premiered over the weekend with Alec Baldwin returning to the show as President Trump, and more!

