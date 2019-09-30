× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.30.19: Joe Maddon, kids in Ubers, Halloween in school

John Williams rings in the new week with a round table discussion with Sports Reporters Joe Brand and Kevin Powell, who respond to the Cubs’ decision not to renew Joe Maddon’s contract. Then, “uh-PARENT-ly” Host Tracy Weiner tells John and Steve that her friends are sending their under-18 kids via ride share to school. Listeners give their takes on that. And an Evanston elementary school is canceling Halloween this year. Listeners also have a lot to say about that.