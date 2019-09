× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/30/19): As politics overtakes every aspect of modern life is there still room for laughter?

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 214 (09/30/19): This week, John Kass and Jeff Carlin sit down with Dr. Charles Lipson, professor emeritus of political science at the University of Chicago, to discuss how politics has overtaken every aspect of modern life and what lead us to this place.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3684257/3684257_2019-09-30-020757.64kmono.mp3

Follow @John_Kass Follow @Charles_Lipson Follow @JPCarlin

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’her