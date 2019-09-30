× Steve Cochran Full Show 09.30.19 | One Day Closer to Prague

On this episode, Steve is preparing for his trip to Prague on Wednesday. Doc Most has all the information you need to know about poly pills, and later Troy Murray, Radio Color Analyst for the Chicago Blackhawks calls in from Berlin. Dan Hampton talks about the Bears win last night, and Ryan Nobles, Washington correspondent for CNN, discusses the latest news in politics, while Cook County Commissioner, Bridget Gainer makes an appearance in studio. The MVPP is President of Thumbuddy Special, Mary Ellen Connolly, and later Steve’s Czech tutor Vera Wilt calls in to test Steve’s Czech-speaking-skills before his big trip. Plus, Cook County Treasurer, Maria Pappas joins in studio to talk about property tax bills.

