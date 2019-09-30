Scott King Chats With Blackhawks Fans Ahead Of Season Opener

WGN Radio Blackhawks Insider and NHL.com Blackhawks Correspondent Scott King had some fun with Hawks fans before the final home game of the preseason last Wednesday (6-0 loss to the Washington Capitals).

Prior to the contest, fans enjoyed an Oktoberfest celebration in the United Center’s atrium before taking their seats.

Who did the Hawks take at No. 3 in this year’s draft? Do any fans know how to spell defensive prospect Adam Boqvist’s last name?? We found out this and more before the Hawks took off to Germany for their exhibition game, a 3-1 victory on Sunday over Eisbaeren Berlin.

Next up, the season opener in Prague vs. the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday.

