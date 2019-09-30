Roe Conn Full Show (09/30/19): Bob Costas discusses Joe Maddon’s departure from the Cubs, Ed O’Bradovich break down the Bears’ win over the Vikings, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more…

Posted 9:42 PM, September 30, 2019, by , Updated at 09:38PM, September 30, 2019

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, September 30th, 2019:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley joins the show to give his experience driving the Bears game yesterday. Rep. Jim Durkin drops by to discuss the announcement of Sterigenics closing their lab in Willowbrook. Ed O’Bradovich analyzes the Bears’ win over the Vikings, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.