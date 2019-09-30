× Roe Conn Full Show (09/30/19): Bob Costas discusses Joe Maddon’s departure from the Cubs, Ed O’Bradovich break down the Bears’ win over the Vikings, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, September 30th, 2019:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley joins the show to give his experience driving the Bears game yesterday. Rep. Jim Durkin drops by to discuss the announcement of Sterigenics closing their lab in Willowbrook. Ed O’Bradovich analyzes the Bears’ win over the Vikings, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3684752/3684752_2019-10-01-024752.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!