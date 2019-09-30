Rep. Jim Durkin on the closing of Sterigenics’ Willlowbrook facility: “There’s 40 years of pollution in the air…they have to be held accountable.”

Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss the company Sterigenics, and their decision to close its facility in southwest suburban Willowbrook after tests found the plant emitted cancer-causing chemicals into the air.

