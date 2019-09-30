Nick Digilio 9.30.19 | Reviews of “Judy” and “Abominable”, New Additions to the Toy Hall of Fame, Nick’s Dad Tells a Joke, Blackhawks Express

Hour 1:

+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “The Mountain”, “Where’s My Roy Cohn?”, “The Death of Dick Long”, “Britt Marie Was Here”

Hour 2:

+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “Abominable”, “The Day Shall Come”, “Judy”

+ Box Office Report

Hour 3:

+ New Additions to the Toy Hall of Fame

+ Our Favorite Toys Growing Up

Hour 4:

+ Our Favorite Toys Growing Up (cont.)

+ Nick’s Dad Tells A Joke

+ Blackhawks Express

