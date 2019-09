× More On Entertainment 09.30.19: Eddie Murphy Movie, Oprah, Kanye West & Ricky Martin

Dean shares the top trending stories of the day including: Eddie Murphy’s new movie, ‘Dolemite Is My Name,’ Oprah shocks crowd with $1M-plus donation to United Negro College Fund, Kanye West won’t do secular music anymore & Ricky Martin and husband are expecting a fourth child.

Listen to the podcast here: