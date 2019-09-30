Monday Morning Movie Reviews 9.30.19 | Judy, Abominable, Where’s My Cohn?

Posted 6:11 AM, September 30, 2019, by , Updated at 06:02AM, September 30, 2019

This image released by Roadside Attractions shows Renée-Zellweger as Judy Garland in a scene from "Judy," in theaters on Sept. 27. (David Hindley/Roadside Attractions via AP)

Expert film critics Erik Childress and Steve Prokopy  round up what you should (and shouldn’t) be watching.

This week, the gang shares their thoughts on the Judy Garland biopic Judy, animated family flick Abominable,  and a slew of new independent releases.

Plus, Erik gives his box office report on the biggest movies of the week.

You can follow Erik on Twitter at @erikthemovieman and Steve at @steveprokopy.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page.  Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.