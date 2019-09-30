× Monday Evening Quarterback with Bears Insider Adam Hoge: “I think right now Khalil Mack is the leading candidate to be Defensive Player of the Year”

It’s another episode of “Monday Evening Quarterback!” Tonight, Justin and WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge break down the Bears big division win against the Minnesota Vikings. Justin and Adam talk about the latest update on Mitchell Trubisky’s injury, the performance of back-up QB Chase Daniel, the emergence of star wide receiver Allen Robinson, the way Khalil Mack has dominated this season, the development of the defense under Chuck Pagano, the status of injured defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, the mystery surrounding the absence of Roquan Smith and what we can expect as the team heads to London to play the Raiders.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.