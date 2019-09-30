× Mollie and Pete Save Everything: Mustard is not a Dip

From the people who brought you Mollie and Pete Save Christmas, this is the debut episode of the Mollie and Pete Save Everything podcast. Instead of breaking down a Hallmark Christmas movie, Mollie and Pete discuss what they have been up to this week including seeing the movie, “Brittany Runs a Marathon,” dealing with a smelly car, the need for a new coffee maker and toaster and the challenge of finding the perfect football snack.

You can buy Mollie’s cards here and you can listen to Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann here.