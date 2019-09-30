× Jon Hansen Full Show 9.27.19 | Colette Ghunim reconnects with her roots, Halloween vs. Evanston and “Today I Learned”

Tonight on WGN Radio’s Nightside Jon Hansen is behind the mic alongside Roger Badasch and producer Michael Heidemann as we take a look at the debate over Halloween in schools and advice you’d share with your younger self. Then, Jon brings on Colette Ghunim, an inspiriting guest who is taking an adventure to reconnect with her roots and her family. We close out the show with another exciting edition of “Today I Learned” where the crew cracks wise about the popular reddit thread.