Hoge and Jahns: Week 4 Postgame Show: Bears 16, Vikings 6

The Bears took advantage of a huge opportunity Sunday afternoon when they beat the Minnesota Vikings 16-6 in front of the Soldier Field faithful. Since the Lions and Packers had both already lost, a win against Minnesota would mean the Bears were the only NFC North team to get a mark in the “W” column for this week. But it wasn’t all good… Starting quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky, left the game with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns breakdown the impressive victory, which was dominated by the Bears’ defense, and share their thoughts on how long the team may be without their franchise QB. Hoge and Jahns play the postgame press conference audio from backup quarterback, Chase Daniel, and head coach, Matt Nagy. They also had a one-on-one interview with linebacker, Nick Kwiatkoski.

