Groundbreaker: Meet the Company Cleaning Up the Back Offices of Real Estate

Take a look at a property that is for sale and of course, you’ll see its best attributes on display. It’s pristine and uncluttered, shiny and inviting.

Glimpse behind-the-scenes of most real estate offices, and you’ll see the total opposite. This is no secret to anyone in the industry, including Jake Marmulstein who is building a business that aims to tame the chaos for real estate companies. Groundbreaker is a white label SaaS platform that enables real estate syndicators to find, manage and verify investors; receive payments; and show off property profiles. Five years on, they’re hiring for roles in multiple areas of the business.

Jake explains to Scott what drove him to create a solution for real estate businesses, the challenges of being a non-technical founder, and the company’s breakthrough realization.

