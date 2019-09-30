“Elton Jim” shares the “kitsch” and “cool” of his recent trip to Branson, Mo., which includes the best blackberry cobbler!

In this 175th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano shares the fun he had exploring and discovering the “cool kitsch” of the “Vegas of Missouri” — Branson.  Hear how Jim drove through the Ozarks, was “Welkomed’ at the Lawrence Welk Resort, visited Dick’s 5 & 10, saw Jim “Spiders & Snakes” Stafford perform, and discovered the best blackberry cobbler dessert he’s ever eaten.

