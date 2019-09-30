Disruption Joe talks Voice of Blockchain

Joe Hernandez aka Disruption Joe joins the podcast in-studio at WGN to talk about the latest trends in Chicago tech and diving into all things blockchain. His belief in Chicago’s ability to become a center for blockchain innovation led him to create the Voice of Blockchain in 2018. 1,000 people came to Navy Pier to learn about and promote the technology behind bitcoin for the first major event. In 2019, they hope to bring the show to the next level with corporate sponsors like Fidelity Digital Assets, TD Ameritrade, and Deloitte bringing legitimacy to blockchain.